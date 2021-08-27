Get mums, pumpkins, cabbages
The South Attleboro Village Lions Club is conducting its annual mums, mini pumpkins, and cabbages fundraiser to benefit its charities. Nine-inch mums in red, purple, orange, yellow and rust are $10; mini-pumpkins, $2.50; and ornamental cabbages, $6. Order by Sept. 5 by calling Debra “DJ” Dejardin, 508-369-3369, or Karen Smith, 508-212-7377. Pickup date is Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the backyard at 114 West St., Attleboro, (Park on Norfolk Row).
Girl Scout sign-ups in Rhody
If you have a child who wants to be a Girl Scout, it’s time to sign them up. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, the first annual Back to Troop Day will be held at 500 Greenwich Ave. in Warwick, the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England headquarters). At the event you can learn about Girl Scouting and the organization’s four pillars: STEAM education, life skills, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship. The day will also be filled with fun activities such as yoga for kids, a food truck, rock painting, and an appearance by radio station 92 PRO FM. There will also be an on-site registration table where you can enroll your child in the Girl Scouts. Guests are asked to bring school supplies to donate towards the Girl Scouts’ “Fill-A-Backpack” council-wide service project. Once the backpacks are filled, they will be donated to Children’s Friend, which serves Rhode Island’s most vulnerable children and families. Families and girls of all ages are welcome.
Donate to the Hockomock Area YMCA
The Hockomock Area YMCA recently held its Family Kindness for Kids Challenge to raise money for those in need of food. While the challenge has ended, you can still donate to the cause and help people like this anonymous person who received donations from the Y. “I didn’t want to ask for help. People mentioned the help that the Y was giving out and I needed that. It was a blessing from the sky.” If you would like to help the cause, go to www.hockymca.org/our-cause/give/.
Some good news for Pats fans
There’s one less thing you might have to worry about the next time you head out to Gillette Stadium to see the Pats: Mass. General Hospital researchers say football games are not linked to increases in local COVID cases. The Boston Business Journal says researchers analyzed NFL and NCAA games, comparing ones that had limited attendance to those with no fans at all. The study found that games with fans did not result in COVID-19 case spikes in the area. Of course, the Pats will not be limiting attendance this season, at least not yet.
