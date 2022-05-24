Was that record-breaking heat? Nope
It was definitely hot over the weekend, but not record-breaking hot, according to the Attleboro Water Department. The department says the high temperatures were 91 on Saturday and 90 on Sunday. The record-high temp for May 21 was 95 degrees set in 1996, and for May 22 it was 94 set in 1992, it says. More spring-like temperatures are back this week, with highs forecast for the upper 60s or low 70s.
New officer carries on family tradition
The newest member of the Mansfield Police Department, Officer Langston Puller, graduated from the Boylston Regional Police Academy on May 16. He completed six months of physical training and academics. Puller is a former intern and member of the department’s support staff. He now continues a family legacy of law enforcement service established by his grandfather, retired Massachusetts State Police Lt. Al Puller, formerly of Mansfield.
Get your ‘Passport to History’
Make your way over to the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., for this week’s “Thursday Night at the Museum” event. The museum will be showing presentations on the 2022 Passport to History program, which guarantees free admission to 16 participating locations in the area, including the industrial museum. Presentations will take place at 6, 6:45, and 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations to the museum are welcomed. The museum is also returning to Saturday hours. Beginning June 4, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Call 508-222-3918 or email info@industrialmuseum.com with any questions. More info: industrialmuseum.com or Facebook.
Volunteer at Norton Public Library
The Norton Public Library is inviting students entering grades 7-12 to volunteer for its summer reading program. Applicants should be able to volunteer at the library for a minimum of two hours per week from June 27 to Aug. 12. Up to 25 volunteers will be accepted. Along with helping people participate in the summer reading program, volunteers will be expected to help library patrons find books, follow library rules and participate in library activities, set up the library for events and various other tasks as needed. Applications for the summer volunteer program are due June 7. To apply, visit nortonlibrary.org/summer-volunteers or contact Leah Labrecque, the youth services librarian, at 508-286-2696 or at leah@sailsinc.org with any questions.
Attleboro Farmers Market returns June 11
A reminder that the Attleboro Farmers Market is returning for its 13th year June 11. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 22. Located at O’Connell Field in Capron Park, it will include vendors selling fruits and vegetables, baked goods, art, flowers and more. A full list of vendors for each week can be found at attleborofarmersmarket.com/afm-radio. Parking for the market will be available in the Bushee Street lot at Attleboro High School and on Blue Pride Way. A calendar of special events at the market over the summer can also be found at the website.