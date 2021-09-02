Red Cross, Humane Society need help
Between Hurricane Ida and Western wildfires, the Red Cross and the American Humane Society have been kept busy as of late. The Red Cross says it has already provided shelter for 2,500 people who escaped Ida’s path on Sunday, and the Humane Society has helped over 550 pets and stray animals affected by the wildfires. Both organizations are prepared to do more, too, and are looking for donations to help the cause. If you want to help, go to redross.org or americanhumane.org.
Foxboro native headed to music festival
Foxboro native Riley Dekkers, who is the drummer for the band Pistacia, will play Inkcarceration, a sold-out music and tattoo festival in Ohio, next Friday, Sept. 10. It’s part of the Berklee College of Music’s Popular Music Institute, a class that brings students and Berklee-affiliated acts to major U.S. music festivals. A school spokeswoman says the program guides students through every step of going from the classroom to the stage, “important preparation for a performance career.” While most Berklee classes take place over the course of one semester, this one runs on a three-semester, full-year cycle. In the fall semester, the class selects the artists and splits up into management teams. In the spring, students work on artist development, marketing, digital presence, budgets, merchandise, sponsorships, and advancing their assigned festival. For the final semester, in the summer and early fall, teams rehearse with the artists to prepare them for the festival stage — a much different experience than a club show — and accompany them to each festival to handle on-site promotion, production, and tour management.
BCC welcomes students
On Wednesday, Bristol Community College welcomed new students at the Bristol Experience (BristolEXP) event on the Fall River campus. At the event, students were able to meet with many of student support services, connect with academic departments and explore the campus before the fall semester begins on Tuesday, Sept. 7. To support social distancing, activities were hosted throughout the campus, featuring tours of the college’s Library & Learning Commons; one-on-one appointments with members of the academic advising team, financial aid staff, and faculty; as well as fun activities including family-friendly crafts and a barbeque lunch.
