Eat well this week
Eat your way around the world all while staying in Pawtucket and Central Falls. Pawtucket/Central Falls Restaurant Week has already kicked off and will be going through Sept. 19. You will have the opportunity to enjoy food from across the globe in Blackstone Valley. If you participate, post a picture of your visit to social media using #PCFlocaleats. This will enter you into a giveaway for the chance to win gift cards to local restaurants and the $250 gift card grand prize. Since Pawtucket is is home to New England’s largest concentration of breweries and distilleries, there will also be a “Drink Pawtucket” event held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17. Those are not the only perks of Pawtucket/Central Falls Restaurant Week; many of the participating restaurants will also have great deals on their tast food. FOr more information on the week and specific restaurants, vist tourblackstone.com.
The end of DCR Waterfront Services
With the end of summer comes the end of waterfront services. As of Monday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has ended waterfront services. This means that there will be no lifeguards at inland and coastal beaches, wading pools, and spraydecks across the Commonwealth for the rest of the year. So autumn swimmers, be careful out there.
Little Sisters of the Poor
Looking for a good deal? The Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence will be hosting an indoor yardsale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 10 to 11. Located on 964 Main St., Pawtucket, the yard sale will include furniture, home décor, jewelry, housewares, and more. Covid-19 prevention protocols will be in effect including: screening before entry, capacity restrictions, and required face coverings. This event is one you will not want to miss. For more information call 401-723-4314.
