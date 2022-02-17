Check out glow dodgeball at NAHS
Make your way to the North Attleboro High School gymnasium on Saturday, March 12, for a fun day of glow dodgeball, hosted by the Massachusetts Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The event starts at 10 a.m., but organizers say you can arrive early for the pre-party, which will include music, a glow body painting station, and a photo booth. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and awards will be given out for Best Costume, Best Themed Team, and Most Spirited Team. Additionally, the top team in each division will earn a trophy and bragging rights. “Our goal is to help spread the word of inclusion and celebrate our athletes through a fun and inclusive event,” said North Attleboro Police Officer Kristine Crosman, who has been involved with Special Olympics for over a decade and recently became a track coach at NAHS. You can preregister at https://fundraise.specialolympics.org/event/dodgeball. Proceeds from the event will go to the NAHS Unified Sports Program so it can purchase “Play Unified” uniforms for the track team in the upcoming spring season. Any leftover funds will benefit the Special Olympics of Massachusetts.
Watch out for this scam, pet owners
Many people turn to social media for help in finding a missing pet. While this can be a great way to spread the word, it also leaves pet owners open to scams. According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers use the information in social media posts to pretend to have found a pet, all the while pressuring the unfortunate owner for money. Once it is given, it’s gone. To avoid such scams, but still spread the word about a lost pet, owners should provide limited info in their posts, always ask for a photo if someone claims to have found your pet, and call the police if you believe your pet may have been stolen or is being sold online. Also, microchipping/ID-tagging is a great way to track down a pet if it goes missing. For further information, go to BBB.org/scamtips. You can also report a scam at BBB.org/scamtracker.
New study out on common household bills
How much do you think the top 10 most common household bills are costing you? According to a recent study by doxoINSIGHTS, the average American pays about $2,003 a month on them, including mortgage, rent, auto loan and insurance and life insurance. However, the average Attleboro taxpayer actually pays 7.9% more than that, which comes out to an average of $2,161 a month. “This data is especially interesting as Americans continue to weather economic uncertainty due to the pandemic, inflation, etc.,” says Liz Powell, director of doxoINSIGHTS. Similar data for over 4,000 cities in all 50 states can be found on the doxoINSIGHTS website, www.doxo.com.