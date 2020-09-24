Mansfield officer retires
Mansfield police Sgt. Larry Crosman is now enjoying retirement after a 33-year law enforcement career that began in Sharon. He has been a detective, a court prosecutor and a patrol supervisor. He has also organized annual fundraising events such as the Truck Pull, Polar Plunge and Tip-A-Cop, events that raised thousands of dollars for Special Olympics. Along the way, he had the chance to pin a police badge on his son Connor, a police officer in Franklin. Connor radioed his father’s sign-off on his last day on duty recently.
Red Cross needs donors, volunteers
The American Red Cross is raising money and sending volunteers to help the tens of thousands of victims of the wildfires out West and the hurricanes and tropical storms that have been battering other parts of the country. To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. The Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross continues to deploy volunteers to the disasters to provide food, shelter, comfort and other support. However, the Red Cross needs to add to its volunteer ranks to support disaster relief efforts locally and around the country. Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday or email volunteernne@redcross.org or call 1-800-464-6692.
City police to collect for food pantries
Representatives of the Attleboro Police Association will be at the Attleboro Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to collect food donations for four city food pantries. Donations of canned goods, dry pasta, excess harvest, toiletries and pet food will be given to the Hebron Food Pantry, St. Theresa’s Food Pantry of South Attleboro, the St. Joseph’s Food Cellar and the Murray Unitarian Food Pantry.
Sturdy warns of scam
Several area residents have contacted Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro regarding marketing calls they received at home or on their cellphones where the caller ID identifies Sturdy. “These calls do not originate at Sturdy or any of its affiliates,” the hospital said. The practice is called “spoofing” in which outside companies are able to have another entity displayed on the caller ID to entice the public to answer the call. The public is urged to not give out any personal information to unknown callers or purchase any product they may be selling. Phone calls from doctor’s offices do occur but if you are unsure if a call is legitimate, the safest practice is to hang up and call your physician’s office, the hospital adds.
