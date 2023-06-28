Learn about protest songs
A program about protest songs is being held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Attleboro Public Library. Pamela Means will present “The Power of The Protest Song: Our Shared History & Present Day.” The family-friendly event will explore the origin and lineages of protest songs and how their meaning and impact continue to transform and inspire movements and cultural shifts. Original songs and recognizable covers will be featured. Means will also share her own experiences in becoming an artist. She has presented her program over two dozen times across Massachusetts. To register, visit attleborolibrary.org.
Check out a MOBY backpack, kids
Attleboro Public Library is offering youngsters a chance to borrow special backpacks to explore nature. The My Own Backyard, or MOBY, blue backpacks contain a variety of books, tools or toys, and a journal to support exploring nature in your own backyard or a nearby park or field. Each MOBY pack is thematic, and include topics such as the stars, insects, trees, and more. Visit the Children’s Room.
Happy anniversary, Marianne
Marianne Staples is in her 25th year as Mansfield’s town clerk. “That’s a big number,” new Town Moderator Gregory Penesis told voters at the recent annual town meeting. “She plays a key role in the democratic process and keeping elections running smoothly. She is a huge resource in town.”
Area seniors will visit Ireland
Foxboro and other area seniors will be visiting the Emerald Isle. The 10-day trip is scheduled for June 22 to July 1, 2024, starting off in Dublin, and traveling to Kilkenny, Waterford, Killarney, Limerick and Galway. The group is scheduled to visit the famed Blarney Stone, Ring of Kerry and Cliffs of Moher along with an overnight stay at Cabra Castle. To sign up or for more details, contact the Foxboro Senior Center.
Cruise on down to Foxboro
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club’s cruise-in car shows continue Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. near Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place. Canned good donations are welcome when entering a vehicle into the main cruise night lot. The Thursday shows continue bi-weekly through Oct. 19