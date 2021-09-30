Attleboro youngster in Trinity Rep’s ‘Christmas Carol’
Avery Lemieux, a student at Coelho Middle School in Attleboro, will play the roles of Fan, Belinda Cratchit and Want in Trinity Rep’s 45th annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” which starts Nov. 4 and runs through Jan. 2. An on-demand streaming version is available from Dec. 6 to Jan. 16. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased online at trinityrep.com/carol or by calling the box office at 401-351-4242.
Walk the Ten Mile River
The Friends of the Ten Mile River and Bucklin Brook will kick off a Ten Mile River Heritage Trail Project Oct. 3. The proposed trail will run the length of the river, connecting the existing Warner Trail to the north and a series of trails to the south, including the Runnins River trail and East Bay Bike Path. On Oct. 3, the group will examine the first section of the proposed route, meeting at the Larson Woodland in Attleboro and doing a car shuffle to the headwaters of the river at Savage Pond in Plainville. After a brief talk at the pond, the group will walk along the river back to Larson, a distance of about 7 miles. The last time this was done was 1995. To join this registration-only event, email tenmilefriends@gmail.com.
Thursday Night at the Museum
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum is holding its monthly Thursday Night at the Museum program on Thursday, Sept. 30. The museum is open later than usual, until 8 p.m., and will be giving updates on Attleboro’s Big Read initiative and and the Jewelry City Steampunk Festival.
Ghost stories, tricks and songs
Are you ready for some spine-tingling tales? At 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 in the Norton Library park, nationally renowned storyteller/musician John Porcino will present chilling stories, tricks and songs. The event is geared toward teens and tweens. Bring your own chair or blanket for sitting on the grass. In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Norton Cultural Council, a local agency that is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
