See ‘Be More Chill’ at Coelho in Attleboro
Roundabout Productions, a nonprofit theater group, will perform the Broadway musical “Be More Chill” this month at Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St., Attleboro. Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, June 17 and 24, Saturday June 18 and 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19 and 26. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at roundaboutproductions.org/buy-tickets.
Franklin town common hosting farmers market
The Franklin Farmers Market began June 3 and is scheduled to go through Oct. 28. The market will be open from 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays on the Franklin Town Common and will include a number of New England-based vendors selling food, clothes, soaps and more. There will also be a number of events available at each market including performances of live music and fun with the Franklin Public Library. A full list of vendors and events is available at franklinfarmersmarketma.com.
Summer reading programs starting at area libraries
A number of area libraries are offering summer reading programs beginning this month. Registration is already open for Seekonk Public Library’s “Teen Summer Library Challenge,” to take place June 15 through Aug. 18. The program is open to incoming sixth through 12th graders who will have the opportunity to log reading minutes, complete challenges, participate in events and earn raffle tickets. Register online at seekonkpl.beanstack.com. Also offering a similar challenge is Norfolk Public Library. Kids 12 and under can register for the “Read and Bead” program beginning June 13 and earn beads for minutes of reading. Kids 10 through 18 and even adults can log their reading minutes through Beanstack beginning June 20 and earn raffle tickets. For more information or to sign up, visit norfolkpl.org/kids/kids-programs. Also, Mansfield Public Library’s “Ocean of Possibilities Summer Reading Program” is open to people of all ages and begins June 28. Events scheduled for this summer include concerts, a creative writing workshop and more. Register at the library, 255 Hope St., Mansfield, or visit mansfieldlibraryma.com for more information.
May was warmer and dryer than normal
May was quite dry and warmer than normal, Attleboro Water Department records show. Just 1.16 inches of rain were recorded by the department on nine days for a month that usually gets about 4 inches. The average daily high temperature clocked in at 71, which is 2 degrees higher than normal. The highest temp was 91, which was followed by a day that hit 90. The average daily low temperature was 52, with 48 the norm. The lowest temp was 37 the first of the month.