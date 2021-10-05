Learn about Native American literature
The Attleboro Public Library will host a Native American literature panel discussion from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The panel will include Dr. Bridget Arrow, Linda Coombs and APL’s Meghan Witherell with moderator Kathy Hickman. They will discuss what constitutes authentic Native American literature and address some of the myths, stereotypes, and historical inaccuracies that persist. They will also recommend books and reading material for all ages and in a variety of genres. To register, visit attleborolibrary.org and click on events.
Vaccine talk in North Tuesday
Dr. Brian Patel, chief medical officer at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, will speak before the town board of health Tuesday on the importance of getting a coronavirus vaccine. Patel, who has been the key leader in Sturdy’s COVID-19 response, will discuss the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness. The public is invited to the talk which will take place at 6 p.m. in the North Attleboro Middle School cafetorium.
Ninety Nine helps Scouts
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub’s annual Boys & Girls Club fundraiser began Monday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31st at all its locations. For every $5 donation made, guests will receive a $5 off $25 coupon valid for a future dine in visit or online To Go order. Guests can donate in-person or online. All funds raised go directly to local Boys & Girls Club chapters. This year marks the 24th anniversary of supporting and partnering with local Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the region and beyond.
Church dinner deal in Plainville
Plainville United Methodist Church, 16 East Bacon St., is holding a to-go supper Saturday of chicken and broccoli alfredo and dessert. The cost is $12. To order, call 508-699-7168 or email plainvilleumc@verizon.net by noon Thursday. Pick up is 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the church parking lot.
