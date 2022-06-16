Reminder: Fireworks are dangerous, and illegal
July 4th can be a fun time to gather with friends and family and celebrate the nation’s birth. But be careful if your event involves fireworks. Peter J. Ostroskey, the state fire marshal, and Christopher S. Mason, a state police colonel, are reminding residents about their dangers. According to the department, there have been more than 900 fires reported in Massachusetts in the past 10 years that were caused by illegal fireworks. During the same period, fires linked to illegal fireworks have resulted in 43 injuries for firefighters or other rescue workers, and three civilian injuries and have cost $2.1 million in damages. “As we enter the period when most of these incidents occur, we’re reminding everyone that fireworks are illegal because they are dangerous,” Ostroskey said. Many cities and towns will have professional fireworks displays this year, so play it safe and leave fireworks to the professionals.” Fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in Massachusetts. To find a list of municipal fireworks displays, or more information about fireworks and fire safety, visit mass.gov/orgs/department-of-fire-services.
Tougias out with two new books
Michael J. Tougias, a former columnist for The Sun Chronicle and a bestselling author, has two new books out. One is “No Will Set You Free” (Mango Publishing) and gives advice on how to say no and establish boundaries to free up more time for yourself. The second, “In Harm’s Way,” was co-written with Doug Stanton and is the young reader’s version of Stanton’s adult book of the same name. “In Harm’s Way” is about the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in World War II. It is part of a series of “True Rescue” books published by MacMillan and Holt. More info: michaeltougias.com.
Area students patrol Boston Harbor
A number of area sophomores from Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School in Franklin recently took part in a patrol of Boston Harbor with the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit. The excursion was led by Trooper Farrah Gray, Troop C community liaison. Students learned about the various responsibilities of the marine unit. Among them were Shealyn Caffrey, North Attleboro; Averie Denelle, North Attleboro; Hope Thibault, Seekonk; Raiana Willis, North Attleboro; Ian Wilson, Seekonk; and Jonah Yeaton, North Attleboro. They’re part of the Legal and Protective Services Career Program at the high school. Patrolling Boston Harbor was one of many opportunities they have been given to directly learn about law enforcement through the IMPRESS program, an acronym for Invitational Massachusetts State Police Real Encounters Speaker Series.