Norton Lions clubs clean up
The Norton Lions Club and the Norton Community Lions teamed up Saturday for a roadside cleanup. Paul J. Schleicher, secretary of the Norton Lions Club, said volunteers cleaned the area of Reservoir Street in the vicinity of the dam and Summer Street. “We ended up with a pickup truck full of debris!” he said.
MBTA fare changes
The MBTA on Monday announced updates to current fare pilots including an extension of the Five-day Flex Pass on mTicket. The changes help to improve reduced fare programs and simplify complex fares for both customers and operations, the MBTA said. Five-day Flex Pass, an option for riders with in-person work schedules limited by the pandemic, will continue to be available on mTicket for 90 days following the end of Massachusetts state of emergency.
Work on 1-95 in Pawtucket
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will mill and pave a section of Interstate-95 North in Pawtucket, from Exit 30 to the Massachusetts state line, starting on Wednesday night, April 14. The work is part of an ongoing $25 million bridge replacement project for the East Street and Roosevelt Avenue bridges and will take about one week to complete. Drivers can expect lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a rough, milled driving surface until paving is complete. Lane closure information will be posted at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories. The bridge replacement project is expected to be finished later this spring.
Seekonk police getting FBI training
Seekonk Deputy Police Chief David Enos, Lt. Gerard Lafleur and Sgt. Steven Fundakowski have completed the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Association’s Command Leader Course. It is their second portion of the association’s leadership course trilogy.
