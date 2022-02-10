Foxboro fire captain retires
Foxboro Fire Capt. David Healy has retired after 39 years, working his last shift Jan. 31. He joined as a junior firefighter in 1983 and rose to become a full timer in 1989 before climbing the ranks. He was one of the main people responsible for getting the fire department trained in advanced life support services, paving the way for it to be mostly comprised of EMT-paramedics. Healy has been on the state Hazmat Team since the 1990s and earned degrees in fire science among other disciplines. “Captain Healy had expertise in so many areas and his expertise and knowledge will be missed,” Lt. Donald Trianne, the president of firefighters union Local 2252, said on Instagram.
Angelcat holding litter drive, catnip product sale
Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is hosting a litter drive and catnip product sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the lobby at 36 Bacon Square, Plainville. Drop off unscented litter donations to help Angelcat foster cats and kittens. Catnip items include mats, XL beds, toys, magnets, and fleece beds handmade by volunteers. Don’t drop off litter at the front of the building. For more info and to volunteer, email nora@angelcathaven.com or visit www.angelcathaven.com. Donations may be sent to Angelcat Haven, PO Box 2261, Plainville, MA 02762.
Don’t procrastinate for Valentine’s Day
Two in three Americans say they plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but half of them wait until the last minute to buy their significant other a gift, a recent survey found. With the holiday Monday, the survey was conducted by Digital Third Coast to find out the states that are the biggest procrastinators. According to a Google Trends analysis, Massachusetts ranks No. 8, and Boston No. 4 among major cities.
Have a calendar idea?
With the recent release of Pawtucket’s annual calendar, planning has already started for next year’s calendar. Mayor Donald R. Grebien and photo contest organizer Patricia Zacks are looking for suggestions on next year’s theme for the calendar, for which hundreds of area photographers submit photos. This year’s theme was Uniquely Pawtucket. Deadline to suggest a theme is Friday. Email Patricia Zacks at The Camera Werks, psz333@aol.com. The person who submits the winning theme will be recognized in the calendar.