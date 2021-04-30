Take these tips for
using 911April is 911 Education Month, and before it’s over officials are sharing guidelines and tips for accessing help in an emergency. According to the National Emergency Number Association, around 240 million 911 calls are made each year in the U.S. The National Association of State 911 Administrators provides the following tips:
- With wireless calls, 911 operators can locate callers, but more information may be needed in order for emergency services to find exact locations, so be prepared to provide detailed information on your location.
- Unless instructed otherwise, you should stay on the line, even if you accidentally dial 911.
- While calling by phone is best, texting to 911 is an alternative — especially for the hearing impaired or those in a situation where they can’t speak. If texting, it’s important to begin the message indicating the town or city you are in and again, provide the best location information you can.
Still time to ‘Slam Cancer’
The deadline is fast approaching to participate in the “Slam Cancer” poetry-writing event sponsored by the Attleboro Public Library and the 23rd annual Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro. The relay, which raises money for the American Cancer Society, has joined with the library to raise community awareness about cancer. Organizers urge people to share their poems or essays of up to 500 words on the topic of “Slam Cancer: How I’ve been touched by the disease.” Email submissions to slamcancer21@gmail.com through Monday, May 3. Yours could be a personal story of surviving cancer, a story about your experience of helping to care for a loved one battling cancer, or a remembrance of someone you miss who succumbed to cancer. The authors will have the opportunity to read what they wrote during a celebration being planned for late June at Balfour Riverwalk Park in downtown Attleboro, next to the library. People of all ages and from all area communities are welcome to participate.
Roadwork planned along Route 24 in Taunton
The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is conducting bridge replacement work along a section of Route 24 at the interchange of Route 140 in Taunton starting Monday, May 3. The work, which is scheduled to continue through June 2027, will take place from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and as needed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project consists of interchange improvements at Route 24 and Route 140, and the ramp system will be modified to improve vehicular flow.
