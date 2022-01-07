Bid your flip phone farewell
Ever since the advent of smartphones back in 2007, flip phone users have become an endangered species. Soon they will be extinct. The Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation is reminding consumers they will soon have to upgrade their cellphones if they are still using a flip phone because the 3G system used by the devices will soon be no more. Phase-out of the 3G system begins this month. The phaseout will also affect other devices that rely on 3G such as medical devices, including some medical alert systems, some tablets, some smart watches, some vehicle SOS services, some monitored fire alarms, and even some home security systems. If you’re using a flip phone, chances are it will no longer work. Contact your mobile provider to find out if your phone or any other device may be affected. If your mobile phone is older than an iPhone 6 or Samsung Galaxy S4, it will likely require an upgrade before 3G technology is eliminated. Visit www.fcc.gov or call the state Division of Telecommunications and Cable at 617-305-3580 for more information.
Take care clearing your driveway
With the first snowstorm of the season forecast for Friday, here’s a reminder to take extra caution if using a snowblower. Make sure all equipment is completely off when checking it over. If you forgot to drain the fuel last winter before storing, empty the gas tank. Be sure to use the fuel recommended and only fill equipment when the engine is cold and outside your home or garage. If using a battery/electric-powered snow-thrower, make sure batteries are fully charged in case electricity goes out, and watch where the extension cord is when using. Wear safety glasses and always turn off and use a clean-out tool/stick. Never put your hands inside the auger or chute to unclog snow or debris.
Women’s club welcoming new members
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Taunton and Raynham Junior Woman’s Club, a community service organization, is welcoming new members and recently installed some. Women 18 and older from the surrounding area, which includes Norton, Rehoboth and Dighton, are welcome to join. The club meets again Feb. 7 in Taunton. For more information call Joyce at 508 823-4482 or visit www.gfwctauntonraynhamjuniors.org.
