Ukulele ensemble will play for Winslow Farm
The Unlikely Strummers, a local ukulele ensemble, will perform a concert from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday to benefit Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary. The concert will take place at Norton Public Library Park, next to the library on East Main Street, or, in case of inclement weather, indoors in the library’s Community Room. It will also be live-streamed online through the group’s Facebook page. Donations can be made in person at the event or online at winslowfarm.com. You can also spend $5 to enter a raffle for one of three stuffed animal prizes. Go to paypal.me/unlikelystrummers.
Get up to speed on Ten Mile River
Ben Cote of the Friends of the Ten Mile River will speak at a meeting of the North Attleboro Historical Society at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. He will be discussing efforts to preserve the history and heritage of the Ten Mile River. The meeting is free and open to all. It will take place in the Little Red Schoolhouse, 362 North Washington St. The society will be providing coffee and pastries, according to its Facebook page.
Learn all about Chopin
Musician Dan Lupo, creator of the music education site fiveminutemozart.com, will be giving a virtual presentation on Frederic Chopin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the Mansfield Public Library. The presentation, titled “Brushed by an Angel’s Wing: The Story of Frederic Chopin,” will include a lecture on Chopin’s life and achievements as well as live piano performances. The event is free, open to all and will be held via Zoom. Register at mansfieldlibrary.com or by calling 508-261-7380 ext. 3. For more information, contact Whitney Brown at 508-261-7380 or at wkbrown@sailsinc.org.
Vote for your favorite charity
Bank Bluestone is holding its annual community voting campaign. The bank will donate $5,000 among five charities, including the Attleboro Arts Museum and Gilly’s House. Distribution of the money will be determined by a daily community vote. Every day from now until May 10, members of the public are encouraged to vote for their charity at aworldforgood.com/a/bluestonebank3?fbclid=IwAR0H03becyTc6A_-AayAZ8mC6Q0qRsxO7oMv_flRAmdGVRdKrhLScaqSglY.