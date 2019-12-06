A great way to kick off the season
Norton’s annual tree lighting, the Festival of Lights, is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, on the town common. There will be hot cocoa, cookies, crafts, singing, dancing, and photos with and writing to Santa, who will make an appearance with Mrs. Claus.
In Norfolk, the Santa Claus parade begins at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, from Hillcrest Village senior housing off Rockwood Road (Route 115) and heads to the center of town, with visits with Santa at the library at 4 p.m. and tree lighting to follow.
A candlelight vigil
Myles Above in Heaven, the Attleboro area group for grieving mothers who have lost a child, is hosting a candlelight ceremony, “Angels in the Light,” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, for all grieving parents at the First Congregational Church, 675 Old Post Road in North Attleboro. Following the Compassionate Friends lighting of candles that will include personal touches, the evening will embrace readings, a vocalist, music, fellowship, and pictures and stories of children. Attendees are asked to bring a framed 5-by-7 photo (or smaller) of their child. Candles will be provided.
It’s Christmas in New England
Ken Turino of Historic New England will be discussing Christmas traditions from the 1600s to 1900 at 1 p.m., Sunday, at the Franklin Historical Museum, 80 West Central St. The illustrated talk traces the development of the celebration of Christmas from when it was outlawed in 17th century New England through the beginning of the 20th century. It has changed from what was a rowdy celebration to a family event. Learn how Christmas trees became popular along with decorations and Santa Claus. Bring a donation for the local food pantry.
‘Tis the season to give blood
What better time to give blood that could save a life than the holiday season. Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Another way to help keep the blood supply strong is to host a Red Cross blood drive. To learn more and sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
The Red Cross is thanking those who give blood through Dec. 18 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.). Some upcoming blood drives include:
Mansfield — Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2 to 7 p.m., Mansfield Congregational Church, 17 West St.
Franklin — Thursday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Interactions Corp., 31 Hayward.
Norfolk — Friday, Dec. 13, 1 to 6 p.m., Norfolk Public Library, downtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.