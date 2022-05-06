Dean College graduation scheduled for Saturday
Dean College’s 156th Commencement kicks off the area college graduation season on Saturday. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on the college campus, 99 Main St., Franklin. Ceremonies will be held on the front lawn of Dean Hall, along Awpie Way, and will take place rain or shine. Livestreaming options will be available for graduates, family and friends who are unable to attend in person. Commencement speakers will include college President Paula M. Rooney and student speaker Jimmy Munro. For more information, visit dean.edu/commencement.
Attleboro youth to hold diaper drive Saturday
The Attleboro Youth Commission, a city organization made up of residents in grades 5-12, is holding its second diaper drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. The first drive took place last November in response to rising diaper prices and helped over 100 families in need. For this drive, the commission is looking for donations of diapers, including adult diapers, formula, diaper rash cream, wet wipes, and baby sunscreen. The drive, which is hosted by VFW Post-115 and American Legion Post-20, will take place at 122 Park St., Attleboro. Volunteers will collect donations from your vehicle. All donations should be bagged.
Learn about climate resiliency in Foxboro
Learn about efforts by the Town of Foxboro to mitigate the effects of extreme weather on the community in a virtual event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The efforts will be supported by an action grant the town recently received through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program. It’s intended to help towns “plan for climate change resiliency and implement priority projects,” according to the official project website. Also present at the Zoom event will be a representative of the Neponset River Watershed Alliance and Fuss O’Neill, an engineering firm studying how areas of Foxboro might benefit from green infrastructure. For more information or to register, go to neponset.org/climate-event. More information about Foxboro’s plan for its grant can be found tinyurl.com/FoxMVP2022.