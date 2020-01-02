It’s time to celebrate in Norfolk!
The town of Norfolk will be turning 150 on Feb. 23. The town was incorporated on Feb. 23 back in 1870. Planning is underway on how to best honor the milestone. A celebratory dinner is scheduled for May 9, and several residents have expressed interest in having a parade in the early fall. To make preparations for these upcoming festivities, the select board is seeking volunteers to serve on an ad-hoc planning committee. If you would like to be considered, fill out a volunteer application form found on the town website, www.norfolk.ma.us. Applications can be emailed to Town Administrator Blythe Robinson at brobinson@norfolk.ma.us or dropped off at Town Hall.
Learn English at city library
The Attleboro Public Library will be hosting an English Conversation Circle series at 11 a.m. Tuesdays mornings, starting Jan. 7. Conversation circles give non-native English speakers an opportunity to practice their conversational English skills with other adult learners in an informal group setting. The program is free, and no registration is required. For more information, visit the library’s website, attleborolibrary.org or call 508-222-0157.
Call for trees in Plainville
Christmas trees will be picked up curbside in Plainville on Saturday, Jan. 18. Trees can also be brought to the recycling center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. A recycling center pass is not required for Christmas trees only. Residents must have trees curbside by 7 a.m. Jan. 18. Trees must be free of all tinsel, lights, ornaments and garland. Do not put trees in a paper or plastic bag. Wreaths are not acceptable because of the wire.
4-H volunteers sought
Adult volunteers are needed for a couple of hours each month to serve as club leaders for local 4-H clubs in Bristol and Norfolk counties. The role of a 4-H volunteer leader is to provide skills from your own area of expertise while developing a meaningful relationship with youth. Especially needed are volunteers with skills in dog care and obedience, horse care, small animal care such as rabbits and poultry, food science and general science. The goal of the 4-H program is to help youth, ages 5 to 18, become competent, caring adults through positive mentoring, learning how to take community action, and increasing their sense of self-esteem, responsibility, fairness, trust and decision making. The 4-H office provides training, resource materials, activity curriculum and support. To volunteer: 508-668-9793 or email jfield@umext.umass.edu. 4-H is an outreach education program of the University of Massachusetts/Amherst in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. More info: www.mass4h.org.
