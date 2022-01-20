AAA travel show goes virtual
AAA Travel Marketplace, New England’s largest consumer travel show, has been held at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro for several years, but the event will be a virtual one this weekend because of the pandemic. Cruises, tours, theme parks and top vacation destinations are some of the options from more than 30 vendors ready to help book your next trip. More than 50 presentations will be given and there will be giveaways. “While the pandemic is still impacting how, where, and when we can travel, we know there is pent up demand to get out and go,” said Chelsea San Martino, director of travel marketing at AAA Northeast. “Part of our responsibility is educating our members on where they can safely travel.” Hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Registration is free at AAA.com/Marketplace.
Bone marrow drive set for Mansfield girl
A drive-thru cheek swab event for people to register as bone marrow donors will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Mansfield High School. The family of 7-year-old Charlotte “Charlie” Murphy, a Mansfield second grader who was diagnosed in November with severe aplastic anemia, a rare and serious blood condition, are hosting the drive. A life-saving blood stem cell donation from a matched donor is a cure for this disease. The event is coordinated with Be The Match New England from the National Bone Marrow Donor Registry for people with life-threatening blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma. Registrants must be 18 to 40 years old. The digital registration for the registry takes about 3 minutes. If you can’t make it Saturday, you can join the registry from home and a free cheek swab kit will be mailed to you. Text ‘Charlotte’ to 61474.
Honoring Detective Sgt. Desfosses
Norton police honored the memory of Detective Sgt. Stephen Desfosses on the anniversary of his death last Thursday by conducting roll call at his grave site. Desfosses died a year ago after contracting COVID-19. He was 52. Also, the shift lunch was at Tex Barry’s in downtown Attleboro as Desfosses was “our unofficial hot dog champion,” Police Chief Brian Clark said. Recently, the Stephen Desfosses Memorial Fund was set up to provide a $500 scholarship to a young adult pursuing a criminal justice degree, studying to be a first responder or for a family who lost a parent in the line of duty serving as a first responder. Desfosses, a Norton native and Norton High School graduate, was the commander of the detective unit and served the town for 32 years. He was also the commander of the award-winning Norton Police Honor Guard. To donate to the fund, visit Venmo@S4memorialfund.