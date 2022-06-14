Farmers market back in Foxboro
Head over to the Foxboro Town Common from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday for the town’s farmers market, which began last week and will continue to take place weekly through Sep. 8. The markets will include vendors such as Fairmont Fruit Farm and Simply Heaven Scent. For up-to-date information, visit the market on Facebook at Foxboro Farmers Market on the Common.
Summer concerts in Norfolk
The Berkshire Valley Boys will kick off Norfolk’s Summer Concert Series with a performance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Town Hill. Performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 4. In the event of rain, concerts will be held the following Monday. There are also children’s performances scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 and Aug. 2. They will move inside to the Norfolk Public Library, 2 Liberty Lane, in the event of rain. For more information on the concert series, including a complete list of performers, the recreation department’s spring and summer brochure can be found online at norfolk.activityreg.com.
Free throw contest for area youth
The second annual “Shooting Into Sunset” free throw contest, run by the Wrentham Recreation Department, is scheduled to return at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. The contest is free and open to residents of Wrentham, Plainville and Norfolk entering grades 6 through 9. There will be refreshments and prizes at the event. Participants will also have the opportunity to meet Jake Layman, an NBA basketball player and graduate of King Philip Regional High School. Register online at wrenthamma.myrec.com or contact Lynne Adams at ladams@wrentham.gov or at 617-719-2359 with any questions.
Fireworks in Attleboro for Independence Day
Attleboro will be celebrating Independence Day weekend with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Friday, July 1 at Hayward Field on North Avenue. Pets will not be allowed at the event. You can make donations to next year’s fireworks show by mailing them to the Fireworks Fund, 77 Park St., Attleboro. There will also be a collection box available at Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St., for cash donations. For any questions, contact the City Council office at 508-223-2222 ext. 3181. Rain date for the event is July 5.