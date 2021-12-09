Cub Scouts visit Attleboro police
Cub Scout Pack 24 recently visited the Attleboro Police Station as part of their effort to get a First Responder Adventure badge. Officer Katelyn Hart showed the Scouts the dispatch room and a fingerprinting machine, and also let them try on police gear and sit in a cruiser. “Most favorite parts of the visit were trying on a police vest and helmet and exploring a police cruiser,” said pack leader Kirill Batyuk, who extended a “big thank you” to the department. To get their First Responder Adventure badge, Scouts have to create emergency plans for their family, prepare a first aid kit and visit a first responder facility such as a police station.
Tips for avoiding ‘flying Christmas trees’
If you are still planning to get a real Christmas tree, make sure it’s properly secured for the ride home. A 2019 survey from AAA found 44% of Americans who planned to purchase a real Christmas tree were going to use unsafe methods to get it home. AAA and the National Christmas Tree Growers Association offer the following safety tips:
- Use the right vehicle. Ideally, the tree should be transported in the bed of a pickup truck, inside an SUV, van or minivan with the rear doors closed, or on top of a car with roof racks.
- Wrap the tree in netting if available and secure loose branches with rope or twine, making sure the branches don’t overhang the roof and obstruct the driver’s view.
- Drive slowly and avoid highways when possible.
- And be aware a tree on the roof of a vehicle can affect its handling, especially in poor weather conditions.
Registry collecting for Toys for Tots
The Norfolk County Register of Deeds is sponsoring its 14th annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots drive. Donations of new toys and games for toddlers and children up to age 10 can be brought to the registry until noon Wednesday, Dec. 15. It’s at 649 High St. in Dedham. A donation bin is in the lobby, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. “We all have the power to make a child’s Christmas something special, and therefore giving to the Toys for Tots drive just might make it the best Christmas present you can give yourself this holiday season,” Registrar William P. O’Donnell said.
