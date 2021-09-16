AHS grad rides for fallen 9/11 firefighters
Kellen Jolly, a 2017 Attleboro High School graduate, honored the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by riding his bicycle 34.3 miles on Sept. 10. The ride took him from his home near downtown Attleboro past the Union and Park Street fire stations in the city, past stations in Rehoboth and Seekonk, back to Attleboro and past the Twin Village and West Street stations, to the North Attleboro station on Elm Street, and ending back in Attleboro.
The ride was personal for Jolly as he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his father, Greg Jolly, a veteran firefighter in Attleboro, and his godfather, Christopher Cornetta, a long-time firefighter in North Attleboro before his death in March 2019.
Cactus and Succulent Festival in Norfolk
Get growing to the 15th annual Cactus and Succulent Festival from 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Norfolk Town Common. Often referred to as living sculptures, cacti and succulents will be offered for sale along with hand-thrown pots, crafted bird houses, artwork and horticultural sundries. A farmers market will also take place at the same time as the festival along with a parade to celebrate Norfolk’s 150th anniversary, which was last year. For more information, visit the Massachusetts Cactus and Succulent Society website at www.cssma.org.
Stock up on books in Plainville
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library will hold a fiction and classic book sale during regular library hours from Sept. 18-25 in the library’s conference room at 198 South St. Prices are 50 cents for mass-market and $1 for trade/hardcover, and only cash is accepted.
On Sept. 25, the final day of the sale, bargain hunters can fill a bag with books for just $5, and the library will provide the bag.
Also available is an ongoing sale of adult books in the Friends’ hallway, a table of back-to-school books for children in front of the circulation desk, children’s books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, best sellers, and books of gift-giving quality, which are not included in the bag sale. Prices range from 50 cents to $5. For further information, call the library at 508-695-1784.
