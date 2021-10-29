And the winner is ... cornstalks
Lombardo Homes analyzed over 1,000 Halloween decoration search terms in Google to discover the most popular Halloween decorations in America. They also polled 1,000 homeowners to better understand national trends in Halloween home decor. Here’s what they discovered:
- 82% of homeowners planned to decorate their homes for Halloween this year.
- 61% of Americans put their Halloween decorations up by the first week in October.
- The average American spends $145 on Halloween decorations each year and 3.3 hours decorating their homes.
- The most popular Halloween decorations in Massachusetts are cornstalks.
- Massachusetts ranks 17th for the most Halloween decorations nationwide.
Food drive in memory of Norton officers
The Desfosses/Petersen Memorial Food Drive is being held Saturday in memory of Norton police officers Tom Petersen and Stephen Desfosses, who died this past year. Food will be collected for the local food pantry, Cupboard of Kindness, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at town hall, 70 East Main St. (Route 123). There will be drive-thru service. Items sought include: pasta sauce, cereal, tuna, peanut butter, canned meats, canned fruit, non-refrigerated juice, soups, snacks, baking items, coffee, rice, pasta, paper products, shampoo, deodorant, and toothpaste. The event is sponsored by town police and Marsan’s Upholstery Shoppe in Norton.
Mansfield teens win Xaverian awards
Two Mansfield residents have earned Brother Raymond Hoyt, C.F.X. Awards from Xaverian Brothers High School. Jack O’Neil, class of ‘24, was cited in the category of Generosity and Aidan Bednarek, class of ’25, for Work Ethic. Brother Ray, a 1970 Xaverian graduate, served the school for ‘26 years with “enthusiasm, positivity, and humility,” Xaverian says. In the spirit of his contribution to the school community, award recipients demonstrate “kindness toward their neighbors, humility in their actions, and service to those in need.”
Auction update
Mim Fawcett, director of the Attleboro Arts Museum, reports that AAM is already past the halfway point of its Benefit Auction art sales goal. They’re trying to reach $26,500 and as of 3 p.m. Thursday they were at $13,865. “Very exciting,” Fawcett says. “We have eight more days to go.” You can preview auction items in the museum’s Ottmar Gallery through 5 p.m. Nov. 5. At the same time, items can be viewed online through the museum’s auction platform, Bidsquare. All bidding is being conducted online this year. To access the online auction site visit www.attleboroartsmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.