Students learn dangers of drunken driving
School resource officers in Norton joined forces recently with local police and firefighters to teach Norton High School students about the dangers of drunken driving. Resource officers Sgt. Jacob Dennett and Marc Robichaud, assisted by officers Rachel Mailloux and Seth Stewart, Norton firefighters, and high school staff, conducted the mock drunken driving crash on April 15 at the school. The demonstration also included field sobriety testing and a discussion on the dangers of drinking and driving.
Mansfield plans rape defense classes
Next month the Mansfield Police Department will be holding a four-part series of basic rape/aggression defense classes for women 15 and older. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, May 15 and 22, and from 6 to 9 p.m., May 18 and 25, in the Public Safety Community Room of the Mansfield Police Department, 500 East St. Register for the free classes at mansfieldpd.setmore.com/class, or contact officer Danielle Titus, the RAD trainer, at dtitus@mansfieldma.com with any questions.
Attleboro is now on Instagram
The city of Attleboro now has an official Instagram account. The account, which appears to have been set up recently, provides information on local businesses, events and news. Find the account under @cityofattleboro.
Snowfall was above normal this past season
How does this snow season stack up against others? The season, which the Attleboro Water Department considers from December through March, brought 45 1/2 inches, several inches above the typical 37. After a snowless December, there were plenty of snowstorms, including the memorable blizzard at the end of January the area spent days digging out from. The historic weekend storm buried Attleboro with 24 inches, which broke the record for the most snow for a January day. The 24 inches also tied for the second most snow in a 24-hour period. January ended up with 32 1/2 inches of snow, about triple its usual amount. February had normal snowfall, 12 inches. And March saw just 1 inch. The previous winter received 31 1/4 inches of snow, water department records indicate.