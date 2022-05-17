Check out baby chickens at Seekonk Library
Seekonk Public Library now has its very own baby chickens, thanks to a collaboration with Casey Farm. Sandie Gauthier, the youth services librarian, says the addition of the chicks responds to “the uptick in interest in people having their own chickens.” The project began with a demonstration by Casey Farm on April 21 on the life cycles of chickens. It included a live hen, chicks and eggs brought in from the farm, which is run by Historic New England. The farm, located in North Kingstown, gave the library 12 eggs — six from Rhode Island Reds and six from Dominique chickens — and an incubator. Boy Scouts from Troop 1 Seekonk provided the coop. The first chick hatched on May 12 and as of May 14 four Rhode Island Reds and four Dominique chicks had successfully hatched. Patrons are encouraged to stop by the library at 600 Fall River Ave. to visit the chicks and even suggest possible names. Better hurry: The chicks will only be at the library until Friday, when they will be returned to Casey Farm.
Call for art from North library
Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro is holding an art contest, and is asking for artist submissions. The library is looking for two original works of art to cover the gray book deposit boxes in front of its building at 118 North Washington St. Submissions are due by May 31 and winners will be announced June 15. Submissions must be done in full color on an 8 1/2-by-11-inch sheet of paper and must have something to do with libraries or books. Visit rmlonline.org/call-artists-0 for a complete list of rules, including guidance on how to submit work. If you do want to submit something, the library asks that you contact Marjorie Johnson, the adult services librarian, at mjohnson@sailsinc.org.
Anderson House to hold clothing drive
A clothes drive is taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Anderson House, 15 Fourth St., Attleboro. Clothes collected will be donated to Savers and proceeds will go toward upgrading the Anderson House, a historic building that now serves as a meeting place for area Girl Scouts. Aside from clothes, suggested donations include linens, accessories and especially shoes. The Anderson House requests that all donations be placed in 13-gallon trash bags. More information about the drive can be found at andersonscouthouse.com, on the house’s Facebook page listed under its name, or by calling 508-316-9092.