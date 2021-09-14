Postal Service hiring seasonal workers
The holiday season means more business for many organizations, and the U.S. Postal Service is no exception. As the cooler months approach, the USPS is hiring seasonal employees nationwide. It plans to hire 40,000 seasonal workers for the 2021 holiday season, including mail carriers, mail handlers and drivers. “Our entire organization is focused on delivering a successful holiday season. To make this happen, we need great people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation,” says CEO and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. And while this would be a seasonal position, it can often open the door to a career with the Postal Service. It’s planning to hold 58 hiring fairs across the country. Interested? Then visit usps.com/hiring to apply for a job or find a hiring event.
Get festive for fall
Fall festival season is upon us, and the North Attleboro/Plainville Rotary Club is holding one from noon to at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Elks Club on Bullfinch Street. It will be the second fall festival hosted by the group, which plans to make an annual event. Last year’s festival was canceled by the pandemic. This year’s event will feature live music, craft beer, a martial arts display,, face painting, barbecue, a raffle, and a cash prize cornhole tournament.
Have an Autumn Escape, by bike
Like to bicycle? Then here’s your chance to do so while supporting the Lung Mission, which works to improve lung health and prevent lung disease, which includes COVID-19 and lung cancer. At 9 a.m. Sept. 25th and 8 a.m. Sept. 26, the American Lung Association in Massachusetts will kick off its Annual Autumn Escape Bike Trek as an in-person event through Cape Cod. Participants can ride 25, 50, or 100 miles on a new route that extends from Sandwich to Dennis, and they can do it in either one or two days. If you prefer to create your own route, choose the “Cycle Your Way” option which allows for training virtually through the Autumn Escape Bike Trek Strava Club. The free application for smartphones allows cyclists to track activity and take part in some friendly competition with other trekkers to stay on top of the leaderboard. The goal is to raise $175,000 this year, so your help is needed. Visit AutumnEscape.org to register.
