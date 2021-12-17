Mass. military group sends aid to Kentucky
The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation sent two trucks full of food and vital supplies Thursday from the Foxboro Terminals warehouse on North Street to Mayfield, Ky., where people are struggling to recover from last weekend’s deadly tornadoes. Another three trucks are set to leave this weekend. The foundation has sent about 50 truckloads of items to four disaster sites this year.
Trees for those we’ve lost
An area on Newman Avenue (Route 152) near the Seekonk Public Library has a new look for the holidays. Thirty-five Christmas trees dedicated and decorated in memory of loved ones and in the name of sponsoring organizations are lined up in front of the Seekonk Veterans Memorial Park. It’s all part of an inaugural holiday program by the local Veterans Council, which lighted the trees and provided signs for sponsors to write in their sponsorship or dedication. Sponsors decorated the trees themselves. “We plan on making this a yearly event,” Veterans Services Officer James LaFlame said. The tree program is similar to what is done each year at Slater Park in Pawtucket.
Learn how to trace your roots
The Bristol Chapter of the Massachusetts Society of Genealogists will hold its monthly meeting Saturday, with a presentation at noon. Thomas MacEntee, a professional genealogist specializing in the use of technology and social media, will present “The Coded Census: Deciphering US Census Codes.” The Census Bureau uses codes to categorize data, including for education, employment, marriage and nativity. Understanding census codes can help uncover more information about ancestors. Preregister for the virtual session at https://tinyurl.com/BristolDec2021.
State police crackdown
State police will be cracking down on impaired drivers this weekend somewhere in Bristol County. A sobriety checkpoint will be operated during varied hours from Friday into Saturday. Police say vehicles will not be chosen arbitrarily.
And the winners are ...
Both Norton Community Lions and Norton Lions clubs sponsored a Peace Poster Contest with the theme “We are All Connected.” Norton Lions winners were: Kaylie Bernier, first place; Amanda Ingersoll, second place; and Arianna Josephs, third place. Community Lions winners were: Maddie Applebee, first place; Maddie Artz, second place; and Hayden Stewart, third place.
