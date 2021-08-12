Scooper Bowl coming to Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro is hosting the Jimmy Fund Scooper Bowl on Thursday, Aug. 19. The annual fundraising event supports adult and pediatric cancer and research care at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. In light of the pandemic, the Jimmy Fund this year is offering ice cream box kits that can be brought home and enjoyed. You can also sponsor a box to be given to a Dana-Farber health hero. Scooper Bowl kits are available for preorder at https://jimmyfund.gives/JimmyFundScoop. Each kit comes with ice cream for 4-6 people along with toppings, cones and other treats. Participants will be able to pick up their kits from 4 to 8 p.m. at Patriot Place Parking Lot 20C, adjacent to the CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks. The standard kit costs $50 and the premium kit $75.
Oscar winner visits MMAS
Ernest Thompson, an Academy Award-winning screenwriter, playwright (author of “On Golden Pond”), director, actor, lyricist and teacher, visited the Mass Music & Arts Society in Mansfield on on Monday to discuss his upcoming play “Ask/Answer,” which will have its world premiere at MMAS in January. Thompson and his wife, Kerrin joined MMAS Arts & Education Director Dori Bryan Ployer and MMAS Executive Director Ken Butler to discuss details of the play.
Red Cross needs blood
Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give. Use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a thank you, those who donate in August will get a free four-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only).
The following drives are being held in the area:
Attleboro — Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2 to 7 p.m., American Legion Post 312, 437 Newport Ave. (Route 123).
Franklin — Thursday, Aug. 19, 1 to 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.
Attleboro, Friday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Emerald Square mall, 999 South Washington St. (Route 1).
Attleboro — Sunday, Aug. 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., La Salette Shrine Welcome Center, 947 Park St.
