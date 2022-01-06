Feehan grad on ‘The Bachelor’
You may have spotted Rehoboth native Genevieve Parisi on ABC’s “The Bachelor” when Season 26 of the show premiered Monday night on ABC. She was one of 30 contestants picked to pursue the affections of Clayton Echard, this season’s Bachelor, and was one of 19 to receive a rose from him allowing her to move on to the next episode. Her biography on the show’s website says Parisi, 26, is a bartender living in Los Angeles, and that she’s “looking for a man with whom she can get lost in their own little world.” She also wants someone who will let her maintain her independence and make her laugh. Parisi says she doesn’t like public speaking but enjoys fishing, and puts Hailey and Justin Bieber as #RelationshipGoals. She graduated from Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro in 2013 and attended both Worcester State University and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.
Old bottles with stories to tell
The Little Rhody Bottle Club’s annual antique bottle show and sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Holiday Inn off Interstate 495 in Taunton. The show features more than 35 dealers from throughout New England who will offer over 60 tables of antique bottles, insulators, and stoneware for sale. Inexpensive bottles will be available for new collectors. Admission is $3. Visit https://littlerhodybottleclub.org/ or contact Bill Rose, show chairman, at 508-880-4929 or sierramadre@comcast.net.
Mothers support group meeting in Foxboro
Myles Above in Heaven, the area support group for mothers who have lost children, is meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at 56 Mill St. in Foxboro. For more information, visit facebook/mylesaboveheaven@gmail.com.
Learn about workers’ rebellion in Rhode Island
Valley Talks, a series of biweekly historical lectures by the Museum of Work & Culture in Woonsocket, begins Sunday. All events are free and take place at 1 p.m. on Zoom. The series will kick off with “The Battle of the Gravestones & The Saylesville Massacre of 1934,” a talk by Rhode Island AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Patrick Crowley. In 1934, workers across Rhode Island went on strike as part of one of the largest industrial actions in American history — the General Textile Strike. In the mill village of Saylesville, workers fought a week-long street battle with deputy sheriffs and the National Guard. Two workers were killed in an event known as “The Saylesville Massacre.” Register at https://bit.ly/3GxHzvd.
