Good news, leaf-peepers
New England has certainly experienced more than its share of wet weather this summer, but the folks at Yankee Magazine say fear not — the leaves are in great shape for their annual fall foliage display. Jim Salge, the magazine’s longtime fall foliage expert and a former meteorologist at the Mount Washington Observatory, says the region was largely spared wind damage from Tropical Storm Henri. “Rainfall was heavy, but our fall foliage forecast is already based on wet conditions, except in far northern New England, which again remained largely dry,” he says. For a full report on what to expect and where, go to newengland.com/yankee-magazine or visit on social media: @yankeemagazine.
Horseshoes, anyone?
The Attleboro Recreation Department is holding the 2021 Attleboro Open Doubles Horseshoe Tournament on Wednesday in the pits at South Attleboro Veterans Memorial Playground (Lee’s Pond). No preregistration is required. Walk-in registration will begin at 4:45 p.m. and is open until 5:10 p.m. with play beginning at 5:15. For more information call Recreation Program Coordinator Tim Killion at 774-203-1889 ext. 6 or visit www.cityofattleboro.us/218/recreation-department.
‘Hello Hornets’
Mansfield Public Schools are launching a back-to-school “Hello Hornets” podcast that will debut on Tuesday, when teachers return to classrooms. The first day for students is Wednesday. Episodes will be shared on the Mansfield Public Schools news blog at mansfieldschoolnews.com/podcast, as well as on the MPS Facebook and Twitter accounts. They will feature interviews with school administrators, building principals, teachers and other key stakeholders. Topics for episodes include safety and security improvements on school properties, different clubs and activities for students, ways the district engages students in literacy, upcoming drama and performing arts shows, athletics and much more. Superintendent Teresa Murphy will be the guest on the first episode.
Supply schools
The Southeastern Mass. Paws of Comfort Lions of Attleboro are collecting supplies to donate to local schools. They include highlighters, No. 2 pencils, blue and red pens, Elmer’s glue sticks, tissues, colored pencils, pink erasers, Crayola washable markers, art sketch books, two-pocket folders, dry erase markers, five packs of divider tabs, two-inch ring binders, plastic rulers, mechanical pencils, five-inch blunt scissors, two-hole pencil sharpeners, mesh pencil pouches, college ruled filler paper, hand sanitizer, and backpacks. You can find donation drop-off locations at Gold Mark Credit Union,155 Pleasant St., Attleboro; Rockland Trust, 490 Pleasant St., Attleboro; and Sally’s Place ETC Lounge, 173 Westminster Ave., South Attleboro. If you would like a club member to pick up your donations, call Debby at 508-889-2185 or Monique at 508-431-0282.
