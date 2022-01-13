Plainville has a new ambulance
The Plainville Fire Department’s new ambulance was put into service Tuesday night. The Dodge Ram 5500 4x4 Superliner was purchased from a local business, Specialty Vehicles Inc. in Plainville. The Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance features a power loading system that improves operator and patient safety by supporting the cot/stretcher throughout the loading and unloading process. It is also equipped with a cardiac monitor, refrigerator and special lighting. The vehicle was purchased using town funds approved at town meeting. “We would like to thank the town meeting members for supporting our continued efforts to update our aging fleet,” Acting Fire Chief Richard Ball said. “With the purchase of this ambulance, we have a new state-of-the-art vehicle to assist us when responding to medical calls throughout our community.” The new ambulance joins the department’s existing fleet of two other ambulances, and replaces a 2004 vehicle.
North animal shelter is appointment only
The North Attleboro Animal Shelter has had to shift from an open door policy because of the pandemic. “Due to the rising number of COVID cases, we will be open by appointment only for the safety of the animals, staff and community,” shelter officials said. Appointments can be made by calling 508-699-0128 or by visiting www.nattleboro.com/nashelter. Fill out out the application at the bottom of each adoptable page.
Exhibit explores Japanese Americans and WWII
The Museum of Work & Culture in nearby Woonsocket on Thursday opened a poster exhibit, “Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II.” The exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution traces the story of Japanese national and Japanese American incarceration during WWII, and has the themes of identity, immigration, prejudice, civil rights, courage, and what it means to be an American. The exhibit will remain through March, and the museum will also offer related virtual programs, a documentary, music, videos, graphic novel panels, a digital exhibit, and a book nook where visitors can learn about Japanese American experiences. For more information, visit https://www.rihs.org/Museums/Museum-of-Work-And-Culture/.
