Mansfield advancing on ‘High School Quiz Show’
Mansfield High School will go head to head with Shrewsbury High on April 23 in the quarterfinal round of WGBH’s “High School Quiz Show.” Mansfield earned the spot in the quarterfinals by defeating Wrentham Academy on March 12. “I was excited when I heard the news that we were going to be on the show again,” said Jacob Adams, a senior at MHS and the team captain, of competing in the qualifying round. “I had a great time filming our previous appearance on the show, and despite it being remote this year, I had a great time competing this year as well.” Team members said they prepared for the competition by watching previous episodes of “High School Quiz Show” on YouTube. Mansfield’s first round against Wrentham Academy can be found at the “High School Quiz Show” YouTube page.
A day of music, cartoons and running
The Tunes ‘n’ Toon 5K, a fundraiser to benefit the North Attleboro High School Music Department, will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 15, at the school. This is the seventh annual fundraising race and the first in-person event in two years. Participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite cartoon character for the event, which includes a costume contest. There is also a kids’ race at 9:30 a.m. as well as a post-race party at 10:30 and a medal ceremony at 11. Participation in the 5K costs $22 for adults and $15 for ages 10-19. The kids’ race is $7 for children younger than 10. All fees will increase by $5 after May 9. You can register for the race at racewire.com/register.php?id=11191 or contact race director Rob Couture for more information at 508-643-2115, ext. 1103 or at rcouture@naschools.net.
NAPD holds picture book drive
The North Attleboro Police Department, in partnership with state Rep. Adam Scanlon, is holding a picture book drive on Saturday. Scanlon will be at the police department collecting books from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, but that’s not the only time that you can make a donation. Books can be dropped off in the front lobby of the police department at any time of the day through Saturday. Books collected through the drive will be distributed to North Attleboro elementary schools.
Scholarship for Attleboro students
The Epsilon chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa educational society invites seniors at Attleboro High School to apply for its 2022 scholarship. The scholarship is intended for Attleboro seniors who mean to pursue a career in education. Students can find applications for the scholarship, which must be submitted by March 31, in the guidance department.