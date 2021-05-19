RMV offers tips for newbie drivers
The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has new resources and tools people can use as they begin the process of learning how to drive safely and responsibly. A new informational online portal has been created to provide easy access to a variety of step-by-step educational resources and materials that can be used to help guide first-time drivers, as well as their parents and guardians. The portal can be found atwww.mass.gov/guides/first-time-driver-start-here
. The RMV is also for the first time offering online practice learner’s permit exams, which can be accessed by customers throughMass.Gov/RMV
or by logging into their myRMV account. Customers now can also purchase a copy of the Massachusetts Class D (Passenger) Drivers Manual and Commercial Driver’s License Manual online using their myRMV accounts, instead of visiting a service center.
Help available for making mortgage payments
Those struggling to make mortgage payments in these trying times can contact NeighborWorks Housing Solutions at 508-587-0950 for help. Another option for homeowners is the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Consumer Advocacy and Response Division (CARD) at 617-727-8400. If you or someone you know is having difficulty paying their monthly mortgage, you are urged to consider contacting one of the agencies for help and guidance.
Franco-Route GeoTour offered
Looking for a new adventure for Memorial Day weekend or the coming summer months? Consider taking part in the New England Franco-Route Geotour. It’s set to go live at 8 a.m. Friday, May 21. Geocaching is a modern-day scavenger hunt for site-specific hidden objects, and a geotour is a series of grouped geocache sites that share a common theme or history. The Franco-Route GeoTour highlights several Franco-American cultural and historic sites in cities across New England. The event was created by the Museum of Work & Culture in Woonsocket in association with the French-Canadian Legacy Podcast of Manchester, N.H. and the Québec Délégation in Boston. It includes caches in the five cities that make up the Franco-Route of New England: Woonsocket, Lowell, Manchester, N.H., Biddeford, Maine and Lewiston-Auburn, Maine. Join the tour at www.geocaching.com/play/geotours/new-england-franco-route.
Give input on transportation projects
The Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) is looking for public input on transportation projects. Its draft Fiscal Year 2022 Unified Planning Work Program is being released for public comment. The UPWP identifies all transportation planning activities that are to be undertaken in the Southeastern Massachusetts Metropolitan Area from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. A public meeting to hear comments and concerns will be held remotely at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 through Zoom. Visit www.srpedd.org. Feedback can also be given by email at pmissionpmission@srpedd.org; Facebook at www.facebook.com/SRPEDD; or on Twitter @SRPEDD_NEWS.
