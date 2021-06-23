Wrentham mourns former top cop
Black bunting was placed on the Wrentham Police Station in memory of retired Police Chief Paul Schwalbe, who died last Thursday at 80 and was buried in a private ceremony Wednesday. He joined the department in 1963 and was chief for 20 years before retiring in 1993. Current Police Chief Bill McGrath said Schwalbe was an icon in Wrentham. Even after retirement, Schwalbe, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, led the police department in the annual Memorial Day parade. His son Todd Schwalbe is a police officer on the department. McGrath said it will be hard next Memorial Day weekend when the retired chief will be among those for whom “Taps” will be played and rifles will fire. “That, my friends, after all these years, will be a very hard pill to swallow for the rag tag marchers of the WPD, past and present, for the Wrentham community and for me personally,” McGrath said in a Facebook post. Schwalbe was president of the King Phillip Regional High School Class of 1958, the first graduating class from the high school.
North’s book sale needs new home
The Friends of Richards Memorial Library in North Attleboro’s annual book sale may be the last at Allen Avenue School. The sale runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the 290 Allen Ave. school. Due to the need for building repairs, this may be the last year for the library’s signature fundraiser. The school will no longer be available after July 1, the Friends say. They are looking into alternate locations with both storage and work space for their sale. They need a fairly large, secure location with access to parking. They are also looking for fundraising ideas. The Friends have waived their membership fee for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. Donations are always welcome. For more info, contact the Friends at friendsofrml118@gmail.com.
Attleboro library takes it outside
Many of this year’s Attleboro Public Library summer reading events are going to be held outdoors in the adjacent Balfour Riverwalk Park due to the ongoing library renovations. There is a new PA system and a canopy to provide shade, thanks to donations from the Friends of the Attleboro Public Library.
Ham it up in Rhody
Area amateur/ham radio enthusiasts and others can take in the Blackstone Valley Amateur Radio Club’s annual field day Saturday and Sunday as part of Amateur Radio Week. The club invites the public to learn what amateur radio involves and the services ham radio provides, including emergency communications. Sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, BVARC’s largest event of the year will be held on the grounds of the Scituate, R.I., Senior Center, the former Chopmist Hill Inn, on Route 102. Activities are conducted regardless the weather. Three radio stations will be set up where visitors can operate radios and contact other hams worldwide. The stations will be on the air continuously from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. Demonstrations include using satellites to make radio contacts. More information: www.w1ddd.org.
