Attleboro firefighters honored
State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey visited Attleboro fire headquarters recently to present certificates to 14 firefighters recognized for bravery. The firefighters were initially granted the Firefighter of the Year awards in March in a ceremony held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Receiving awards were Deputy Chief Dennis Perkins, Capt. David Hardman, lieutenants Timothy Infante and Bruce Tondreau, and firefighters Carl Aveiro, Brian Sweeney, Marcio Barcelos, Ryan Bielawa, Brian Dubuc, Cameron Eames, Matthew Ethier, Justin Jackson, Russell Sanford and Nicholas Walker. The firefighters were cited for saving a man from a house fire on March 19, 2020 on South Main Street (Route 152) and saving the driver in a fiery car crash on South Main on Aug. 24, 2019.
Attleboro yard waste pickup
Yard waste will be collected curbside during the week of May 10-14 for residents participating in Attleboro’s trash program. Pickup will be on your regular trash day. Use paper yard waste bags, cardboard boxes, or barrels with the cover off, but not plastic bags.
Book sale in Plainville
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library are holding a book and puzzle sale this month, weather permitting, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturdays outside the front of the building at 198 South St. (Route 1A). The sale will include classics, large-print books, CDs, DVDs and games. The sale will continue inside on tables in front of the circulation desk, space permitting, during regular hours, Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 1 to 5 p.m. Prices range from 50 cents to $5, cash only. The genres featured: May 8, fiction and classics; May 15, suspense and mystery; May 22, romance, young adults, Sci-Fi/fantasy, and horror. The genres will be moved up a week if it rains.
Mansfield library hosts teacher-author
Mansfield Public Library is hosting local kindergarten teacher Donna DiCarlo on Tuesday, May 11. She will give a virtual presention of her newly published book, “Joe and Buddy: Their Story and Twelve Historical Sights in Boston’s North End Neighborhood.” DiCarlo will read her book on Zoom from 6 to 6:45 p.m. and there will be time at the end for questions. The children’s nonfiction book is illustrated by Karen Connors, another Mansfield educator. Register at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com or call 508-261-7380, Ext. 3.
What’s your year been like, high schoolers?
This has been a school year like no other. As it ends, we invite high school students to enter our writing competition. Write an essay of 400 words or less describing what life during the past year has been like for you. The editorial board will select four for publication in an upcoming print Weekend Edition, and those selected for print will receive a $50 prize. Other honorable mentions will appear online. Include your name, age, high school and grade, city or town, and a phone number and email your essays to jzandan@thesunchronicle.com. Please put High School Student Essay Competition in the subject line. The deadline for entries is Sunday, May 16.
