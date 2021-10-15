Winslow Farm offers autumn stroll
Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary in Norton is inviting the public on an Autumn Evening Stroll from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, and 5 to 8:30 Saturday, Oct. 23. You can check out the seasonal lights and decorations on the sanctuary grounds and and enjoy spending time with the animals. Also, peek into the children’s cabin in the woods (above) and spend some time coloring. Hot chocolate and snacks will be available. There will also be featuring a movie night on the 23rd featuring an age-appropriate film. Bring a blanket. The sanctuary is at 37 Eddy St. (508-285-6451, www.winslowfarm.com)
‘Spooky Games’ at Hockomock Y
The Hockomock YMCA is holding its annual “Spooky Games” free Halloween party for members Friday, Oct. 22 at its branches in Foxboro, Franklin and North Attleboro From 6 to 8 p.m. at the North Attleboro Branch there will be a Trunk or Treat event in the secondary parking lot outdoors, with activities happening in our gymnasium as well. Bring a bag to collect items. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at its Foxboro and Franklin branches there will be an outdoor event so dress accordingly. No advanced registration. Activities will include face painting, inflatables, a campfire, crafts and more. Oh, and kids, be sure to wear your Halloween costume! (https://www.hockymca.org/spooky-games-2)
Who’s up for some pig?
Amercan Legion Post 302, 84 Bay State Road, Rehoboth, is holding a pig roast from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Music will be provided by the band Wolfgang from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at the post, or contact Jake at 315-415-2277 or email speedyjake@aol.com.
Get your fiction here!
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library are holding hold fiction book sales in October and November at the library, 198 South St. (Route 1A). Suspense and mystery will be featured Oct. 16 to 23; romance, young adult, sci-fi/fantasy, horror, Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. Prices are 50 cents for mass-market and $1 for trade/hardcover. It’s cash only.
WaterFire will celebrate diversity
WaterFire Providence is holding a full lighting this Saturday, Oct. 16 supported by Papitto Opportunity Connection and Brown University. The lighting will begin approximately 20 minutes past sunset (6:02 p.m.) and the fires will remain lit until 11 p.m. The Papitto Connection is a non-profit private foundation dedicated to “listening and working together” with Rhode Island’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities. Saturday night’s WaterFire will feature musicians and entertainers of color and will include a jazz performance, a lion dance, Caribbean soul music, salsa, merengue and more. (www.waterfire.org)
