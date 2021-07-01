Check out the Ancients & Horribles
Besides the Arnold Mills parade in nearby Cumberland on Monday, another holiday weekend parade area residents may want to take in or even participate in is happening Saturday, July 3 in Glocester, R.I. The 95th Ancients & Horribles Independence Day Parade is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. “Everyone is invited to parade your artistic talents, your craziest outfits and outlandish floats for all to enjoy,” parade organizers say. There are awards for the most ancient and horrible and most patriotic. The town is also planning music and fireworks starting at 5 p.m. Friday and a road race at 9 a.m. Saturday.
MassDOT offers travel tools
The state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is asking the public to plan for weekend holiday trips by using its many “real time” travel tools, and if taking public transportation, to check holiday schedules. Travelers should be prepared for some COVID-19 restrictions to continue in some instances, including a mask mandate on public transportation. “With the Fourth falling on the weekend, travelers should expect higher volumes on Friday and Monday,” Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said. Roadwork is being stopped at 5 a.m. Friday.
MBTA resuming weekend service
The MBTA is resuming weekend service on all commuter rail lines effective Saturday, July 3. Schedules are available at mbta.com/commuterrail. Rail service on Saturdays and Sundays will return to the Franklin, Fitchburg, Greenbush, Haverhill, Kingston, Lowell, and Needham lines. Weekend service will be identical across all lines, with new schedules for all lines. In January, the MBTA began matching service with lower ridership levels resulting from the pandemic, while ensuring access for essential workers and transit-critical communities. As a result, weekend service was suspended on all lines except the Providence, Newburyport/Rockport, Framingham/Worcester, Fairmount, and Middleborough lines. More than 50% of pre-pandemic ridership has returned to routes that have maintained weekend service. For this holiday weekend, commuter rail is operating on a weekend schedule Sunday, July 4, and Saturday schedule Monday. For more information, including for those traveling to see the Boston Common fireworks Sunday, visit www.mbta.com, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, on Facebook /TheMBTA, or on Instagram @theMBTA.
Mobile payments at state parks
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) has begun accepting parking fee payments via the mobile payment application Yodel at 10 properties, including Borderland State Park on Massapoag Avenue in North Easton. More parks will be going online in the coming months. The mobile payment option will allow visitors to park and then pay, minimizing lines at entrance gates and subsequent traffic issues on abutting roadways, DCR says. Visitors may download Yodel using either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. At this time, the only Yodel feature available at DCR locations will be the contactless payment feature. While the app allows users to purchase a parking pass at any time, it is strongly recommended visitors wait until arriving at a property before buying a pass, as pre-purchased passes do not guarantee a space upon arrival.
