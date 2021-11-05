Nearly time to fall back, check your alarms
Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night for Daylight Savings Time, unless of course they do the job for you. And also remember to check your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. “Working smoke and CO alarms are key to surviving a fire or carbon monoxide leak,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey says. “Unless you have newer alarms with 10-year sealed batteries, this is a good time to replace the alkaline batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms or replace the entire device if it’s more than 10 years old.” Ostroskey stresses that carbon monoxide is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the United States, and the primary sources of carbon monoxide in the home are furnaces and other fuel-burning appliances. “We can’t see, smell, or taste carbon monoxide, so it’s important to have working CO alarms to alert you to this invisible killer,” he says.
Big Read dinner offer
Attleboro High School students will be whipping up a fall-friendly, take-home dinner this Wednesday as part of Attleboro’s Big Read initiative. The dinner will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the Attleboro Public Library and should be purchased as soon as possible. Only 40 meals will be prepared, with your choice of harvest-wrap roasted turkey or wild rice and maize salad. Cost is $10, cash or check made payable to AHS Culinary Arts.
How you can help homeless children
Horizons for Homeless Children is seeking volunteers to play with children experiencing homelessness in Attleboro. The agency says there are 20,000 children under age 6 in Massachusetts facing homelessness, and the volunteer program is a great service learning or internship opportunity. The last new volunteer orientation of 2021 is set for Nov. 18, 6-8:30 p.m. For more info, go to https://horizonschildren.org/programs/playspace/.
Book sale in Norton
Looking for some good winter reads? The Friends of the Norton Public Library are holding their annual fall book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the library’s community room. Browse gently used adult and children’s books, movies, music, puzzles and games. Proceeds support library programs for all ages.
See nature photography
The public is invited to a reception Tuesday for the Seekonk Public Library’s nature photography contest. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the library, with light refreshments. Besides seeing the photos, you can also learn about the Seekonk Land Trust’s work. Register in advance at seekonkpl.org, email agreil@seekonkpl.org, or call the library at 508-336-8230, Ext. 56141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.