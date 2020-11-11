State will recognize Veterans Day
Gov. Charlie Baker will join Department of Veterans Services Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe, veterans, active military, clergy, and musical performers from across Massachusetts on Wednesday to celebrate Veterans Day. The virtual celebration will pay tribute to those who have served and continue to serve our nation. The event will be streamed at 10 a.m. on the department’s Facebook page as well as on the official 2020 Veterans Day page, www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-veterans-day-2020, where it will continue to be available for viewing on demand. For more of the state’s virtual Veterans Day celebrations, follow #VeteransDayMA on social media.
Wrentham has two new men in blue
Wrentham has two new police officers. Mike Flinn and Jake Halloway were recently sworn in at the police station after completing 26 weeks of training at the Randolph Police Academy. They now start eight weeks of field training.
Drive will help Norton food pantry
Norton police are collecting food from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, for the local Cupboard of Kindness pantry. Contact-less drop-off will be at the pantry on the right side of town hall, 70 East Main St.
Plainville library needs help doing puzzles
The Friends of the Plainville Public Library are looking for volunteers to complete puzzles that have been donated for its ongoing sale. Puzzles range from 100 to 3,000 pieces. Visit the library’s circulation desk, leave your name and contact information, then pick out the puzzles you would like to complete at home. You do not have to be from Plainville. Book and puzzle donations may be dropped off at the library during normal operating hours throughout the year. The library is located at 198 South St. Library hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays. More info: 508-695-1784 or www.plainvillepubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.