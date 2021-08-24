State aims to help farmers, markets
The Baker-Polito administration has announced some financial help for local farmers and farmers markets, while expanding local food access points for low-income residents. The administration says a grant program will offer free equipment to direct-marketing farms and farmers markets. With this equipment, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can be accepted at mobile locations. This will allow healthy, local food to be more accessible to low-income residents, the administration says. Grant applications are being accepted through Sept. 24. Visit the Mass.gov/SNAPEquipmentGrant.
MBTA to hold virtual meeting
Do you rely on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to get to and from work? Well, then you might want to get in on an MBTA virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. The subject of the meeting is the Better Bus Project which aims to improve bus transportation through real-time arrival information, bus transit priority, and more. When attending the meeting, you will have the opportunity to join breakout rooms, participate in discussions, and share your thoughts and feedback. The registration link can be found at mbta.com.
Want a low-number license plate?
The state Registry of Motor Vehicles is holding its 2021 Low Number Plate Lottery. This year there are 200 low-number plates available, including such desirable digits and letters as 210, 2762, 1H, 24L, F1, J25 and X25. If that’s something that revs your engine, apply by Aug. 27. The full list of plate numbers along with how to apply can be found at Mass.gov/RMV.
Bring out your hazardous waste!
For Attleboro residents who participate in the city’s trash program, a household hazardous waste drop-off event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the recycling center, 29 Pond St North. Call 508-223-2222 ext. 3245 with any questions.
Holiday fair season is coming
The Sun Chronicle will publish its guide to church and nonprofit holiday fairs in September. The guide is being compiled in cooperation with the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative. If you are not on the collaborative’s list and would like to be included in our guide, email your information to kross@thesunchronicle.com by Aug. 31. Include the name of your event, the date, time, location, and a brief summary of what will be offered. Items are subject to editing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.