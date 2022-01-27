Quinn heads state DAs association
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III has been elected president of the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association. Quinn has over 25 years of experience as a prosecutor and served eight years as the first assistant district attorney under District Attorney Sam Sutter. When Sutter was elected mayor of Fall River, Quinn was appointed district attorney to fill the vacancy and then was elected in 2016 and re-elected to a full four-year term in 2018. As the county’s top prosecutor, Quinn has advocated against elder abuse and domestic violence and has supported youth crime prevention efforts. He is a proponent of using dangerousness hearings to keep violent criminals behind bars and has worked to reduce gun violence, gang activity and drug trafficking in Bristol County. Quinn has promoted mentoring for at-risk youths and regularly organizes sports camps and other activities to keep young people active and out of trouble. He has a degree from Suffolk University Law School.
Norton High wins diversity award
Norton High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in Advanced Placement computer science classes. “We’re thrilled to congratulate our female AP computer science students and NHS Computer Science Teacher Ms. Kerri Murphy on this step toward gender parity in computer science education,” Principal Ethan Dolleman said. “In December Ms. Murphy spearheaded Computer Science Education Week to promote CS Everywhere for diversity in Computer Science. This recognition demonstrates that her efforts are paying off. We’re honored that our school earned this distinction and look forward to seeing these young women and others pursue and achieve success in computer science education and careers.”
Rehoboth group awards scholarships
The Rehoboth Antiquarian Society recently presented $1,000 scholarships to two students: Madison Khan, a Seekonk resident and Tulane University sophomore, who is majoring in history with a minor in archaeology; and Vanessa Calouro, a Swansea resident who is enrolled in a graduate program at San Jose State University. Calouro’s field of study is library and information science. She is employed by the Bridgewater Public Library and has also worked part time at Rehoboth’s Blanding Library. “This year the RAS received an anonymous donation which allowed us to offer two $1,000 scholarships,” the society said.