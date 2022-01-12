Play it safe on the ice
Frigid weather has arrived, and along with it tips for playing it safe when it comes to ice.
The state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs recommends measuring ice in multiple places before testing it with your weight. Ice that is 2 inches thick or less should be avoided completely. Four inches or more is considered safe for ice fishing or any other activity on foot. Five inches of ice is recommended for snowmobiles or ATVs. Eight to 12 inches is needed for a small car, while a foot to 15 inches is recommended for trucks.
The Attleboro Fire Department has these additional tips:
- Never go onto the ice alone. A friend may be able to rescue you from shore or go for help if you fall through the ice.
- Make sure to have a cellphone in case of emergency, as well as rope or ice picks to help you or someone you’re with should someone fall in.
- New ice is usually stronger than old ice, even if melting hasn’t occurred, and beware ice-covered with snow. Slush indicates ice is no longer freezing from the bottom and can be weak or deteriorating.
- Ice formed over rivers or lakes with a large number of springs is generally more dangerous and should be avoided.
- Ice seldom freezes or thaws at a uniform rate. It can be 1 foot thick in one spot and be only 1 inch thick 10 feet away.
- Always keep your pets on a leash. If a pet falls through the ice do not attempt a rescue it. Call 911.
- If someone falls through ice, call 911. If you are unable to reach that person from shore, throw them something (rope, jumper cables, tree branch, etc.). If this doesn’t work, go for help, but don’t attempt to go out onto the ice to rescue them. Get medical assistance for the victim immediately.
- If you fall in, try not to panic. Turn toward the direction you came from. Place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface, working forward by kicking your feet. Once out, remain lying on the ice, and roll away from the hole. Crawl back to your tracks, keeping your weight distributed until you return to solid ice. Once safe, find shelter and change out of your wet clothes. Seek medical assistance immediately.
Southeastern celebrates holidays with landmarks
Freshmen faculty and students at Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in Easton celebrated the recent holidays with a Gingerbread Holiday Village that included landmarks from communities the school serves, including in Norton, Mansfield and Foxboro. Among the landmarks were the Ames Mansion and Borderland State Park in Easton, historic Bay Road in Easton and Norton, Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place in Foxboro, and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. The landmarks were made from gingerbread, frosting, candies, marshmallows and more, and were complete with holiday decorations such as Christmas trees, snowmen and wreaths. The project involved learning across all academic and vocational programs. “This was a great project that encouraged attention to detail, creativity, collaboration and hands-on work, all while building holiday spirit and paying homage to many of the well-known landmarks that make our students’ communities unique,” Vice Principal and Director of Student Life Christina Guarini said.
