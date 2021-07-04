Chainsaw artist visits Norton school
World famous master chainsaw sculptor Jesse “The Machine” Green of Medway recently visited Norton Middle School with his “Chainsaws, Cheeseburgers and Rock n’ Roll — Live” multi-media motivational show. The show pledges to prove to kids from every background that any dream in life is possible. “The feedback and reviews were amazing and they want me back again immediately next year,” Green said. “It was a pleasure being in Norton.” Star of “American Chainsaw” on The National Geographic Channel, Green has also appeared on ESPN. The visit was supported in part by a grant from the Norton Cultural Council.
From rock to folk in Taunton center
Residents of Attleboro, Norton, Rehoboth and other area towns might want to take in summer concerts being held in nearby Taunton. The free concerts are scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through August. Local music acts from a variety of genres will entertain at the restored Liberty & Union Plaza at 82-86 Main St. downtown. Attendees may bring their own chairs, takeout food, and non-alcoholic beverages. A snack cart will be onsite and food trucks may be at some dates. The schedule for the concerts sponsored by the Downtown Taunton Foundation: July 8, 19th Nervous Breakdown: A Rolling Stones Tribute; July 15 , Dennis Cook Quartet featuring Judy DeRossi; July 22 , Sinner’s Pie; July 29, So So; Aug. 5, Bill O’Connor Trio; Aug. 12 , Professor Harp; Aug. 19, Fran Fenton; and Aug. 26, Timmy Brown.
Dighton hosts belated 4th event
Dighton is holding its first annual Firecracker Festival next weekend. The event is scheduled to run from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Spratt Memorial Field, 979 Somerset Ave. (Route 138). The festival, spearheaded by the Dighton Parks and Recreation Commission, will feature performances by Seekonk storyteller Bill Harley and the Toe Jam Puppet Band as well as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School marching band. Additional performances and demonstrations will be put on by Special Olympics Massachusetts. There will also be a petting zoo, Touch-a-Truck with the Dighton police and fire departments, and free face paintings. Beverages will be provided by the Dighton Lions Club. Attendees will also have the opportunity to win raffles and prizes.
Chicks are hatching at the library
Baby chickens are again hatching at the Cumberland Public Library, which welcomes Attleboro, North Attleboro and other area residents. While children aren’t allowed to hold the little ones, they can view them in the Children’s Room through Aug. 5. Check out the eggs, see the chicks hatch, and say hi to the baby chicks before they go back to Casey Farm in Saunderstown, R.I. Visit the Cumberland Library Kids Facebook group for updates and videos of the chicks.
A mill village history
The Museum of Work & Culture in Woonsocket will offer a virtual screening at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, when critically acclaimed and award-winning filmmaker Christian de Rezendes will present a segment of Slatersville: America’s First Mill Village: “The War.” Register at https://bit.ly/3v59mwV.
