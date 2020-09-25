North is proudly ‘Mikey Strong’
North Attleboro resident Mikey Grover, 5, has raised $1,269 for police officers and teachers by selling “Mikey Strong” bumper stickers. “We typically make ‘Mikey Brave Bags’ for kids and families” at Boston Children’s Hospital, where Mikey has been a patient because of his heart condition, his mother Julie tells The Sun Chronicle. However, because of the coronavirus, the hospital isn’t accepting such donations. “We wanted to help out. We thought who in our community could use a smile? Teachers and police officers are under a lot of pressure right now and they have always been a huge support system for us so who better to help?” Julie said. “Mikey loves seeing the bumper stickers around town and it’s a great conversation starter about community (and congenital heart disease.) What an amazing community we live in.” His oldest sister Holly, 17, has made all the stickers and been a huge part of the project. Mikey, who has endured several surgeries, was sworn in as an honorary police officer in North Attleboro and Randolph and received a police escort to the hospital earlier this year.
Registrar warns homeowners about deed scam
Norfolk County Registrar of Deeds William P. O’Donnell reminds residents to disregard a mailed solicitation offering them a certified copy of their property deed for a fee of anywhere from $59.50 to $95. “For the past several years, a California company has been preying on unsuspecting homeowners by sending a direct mail solicitation asking them to send a check,” O’Donnell said, adding the Registry of Deeds has been contacted by many individuals who have received the solicitation. Residents can print a non-certified copy of their deed for free from the registry website, www.norfolkdeeds.org, or obtain a certified copy of their deed for $1 per page plus $1 postage. The average price for a mailed homeowner’s certified deed copy, usually two pages, is $3. If you receive outside solicitations, contact the registry’s Customer Service Center at 781-461-6101 or email registerodonnell@norfolkdeeds.org.
Photo contest deadline nearing
The deadline for entering Mass Audubon’s annual photo contest, “Picture This: Your Great Outdoors,” is Wednesday, Sept. 30. Participants can enter in either the 18-and-older or under-18 age groups. Subject areas include people in nature, birds, mammals, other animals, landscapes, and plants and fungi. Contestants can submit up to 10 images and there are prizes. Photographs must have been shot in Massachusetts. To enter and to review contest information, visit www.massaudubon.org/picturethis.
Reasons to join TRWA
The Taunton River Watershed Alliance has two incentives for joining. If you join or donate before the end of the year, you will qualify for a 2020 tax deduction if you don’t itemize your deductions. This deduction is up to $300 for individuals, $600 for those filing jointly. And if you join before Sept. 30, your name will be entered in a raffle to win a four-pack of Bass Pro Personal Flotation Devices. The watershed is a 562-square-mile area that stretches over 43 Southeastern Massachusetts cities and towns — including all of Mansfield and Norton and parts of Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro, Plainville, Norfolk and Rehoboth. Visit the group’s website at savethetaunton.org.
