Nice gesture!
Alyxandra Rodriguez and Bryan Rippee, who needed to forfeit their wedding deposit due to the pandemic, have asked Attleboro-based Morin’s Catering to donate the meals to healthcare workers at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, instead of letting the deposit be lost. The lunches will be provided to workers on Thursday, a Care New England spokeswoman says. Alyxandra and Bryan live in California.
‘Thursday Night at the Museum’
The Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., Attleboro, is holding “Thursday Night at the Museum” on Oct. 28. The museum will be open until 8 p.m. and doing a repeat presentation of its Wampanoag Artifacts and Replicas exhibit case, created for this year’s Big Read. The case includes tools used by the Wampanoag tribe to hunt, prepare food and build structures. The presentation includes a look back at the Bronson Museum and the Wandering Bull Native American Crafts Store, two establishments from Attleboro’s past known for honoring Native American traditions. The presentation starts at 6:45 p.m. and lasts about an hour. More info: 508-222-3918.
Tour Norton forest Saturday
Celebrate the beauty of fall with a guided tour of Norton’s Woodward Forest this Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 11 a.m. (Rain date is Nov. 6.) The trail that will be walked has a vernal pond and there will be information about the Woodward family. The tour is presented by the Land Preservation Society of Norton. Park on Gateway Lane off Old Taunton Avenue, and the entrance to the forest is on Gateway.
Get those mail ballots in
Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin is urging voters who have not mailed back their local election ballots to get them in. Voters have options for returning their mail-in ballots. They can be hand-delivered to a ballot drop box provided by the city or town or to the voter’s local election office. They can also be dropped off at early voting locations during early voting hours. And they can always vote on Election Day if they choose not to use their mail-in ballot. Find your local election office and nearby drop boxes at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele.
Class act by cop
Attleboro police officers have been interacting with students at the Studley Elementary School for two years to help build positive connections between the department and young people in the community. Above, Officer Paul Lesbirel helps 3rd grader Silas Willis at the Snap Circuit station of the school’s maker-space, where students explore, create and work cooperatively to solve problems.
