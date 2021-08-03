WWII vets get together
The number of living World War II veterans is declining, but Norton resident and World War II vet Art Colachico is still going strong and supporting the stories of other WWII veterans. This past Sunday he attended a book signing by Andrew Biggio, who just released “The Rifle,” which contains the stories of many WWII vets. The signing doubled as a reunion with at least 60 WWII vets in attendance. The youngest was 95 and the oldest, 105. The event was held at the American Heritage Museum in Hudson.
POW MIA, 9/11 vigil planned in Attleboro
The public is invited to the annual POW MIA & 9/11 candlelight vigil and remembrance ceremonies at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Veterans Memorial Triangle in Capron Park. The first part of the event will be a remembrance of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The second part will honor prisoners of war and those missing in action. The event usually lasts about 60 to 90 minutes.
Calling all bird photographers
Are you passionate about birds and photography? The Audubon Society of Rhode Island is planning its 2022 calendar and looking for bird images. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 13. The photo must have been taken in Rhode Island and show a wild bird. High resolution, at least 10 inches wide by 8 inches high, and 300 dpi are all required. Also, horizontal images generally work best. Each photographer is allowed to submit two different images and seasonal images are welcomed, so that the calendar can accurately showcase Rhode Island’s four seasons. Each chosen photographer will receive credit for their photos and a copy of the 2022 calendar. Audubon will notify the photographers of the selected images by November.
Music’s in the air at Slater Park
Throughout the month of August, music is in the air at Pawtucket’s Slater Park. All of the performances begin at 6 p.m. and are free for the public. Children’s performances are held on Tuesdays at the stage between the Slater Park office and the historic Daggett House; use the Armistice Boulevard park entrance. Also, the carousel will be open until 8 p.m. on the nights of the performances. On Thursday nights, music will bel performed at the Daggett Farm stage; use the Newport Avenue park entrance. Lastly, a variety of free musical performances will be presented every Sunday night at the Veterans Memorial Amphitheatre on the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Exchange Street. Len’s Seafood, Hot Dog, and Ice Cream Haven will be open if you feel like having something to eat while watching the performances. For additional information on the events and updates in case of bad weather, visit the Pawtucket Parks and Recreation Facebook Page.
