North Farmers Market returning
The North Attleboro Farmers Market is scheduled to return June 15. It will run from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, rain or shine, through Oct. 12. The market will be located at Veterans Park, in front of the town hall, 43 South Washington St. Popular vendors such as EmVaro Designs and Spoil Yourself Natural are expected to return to the market this year. More information, including a vendor line-up for each market, can be found at northattleboroughfarmersmarket.com.
New sergeant in Attleboro
Attleboro Detective Matthew Cook has been promoted to sergeant. He was sworn in by Mayor Paul Heroux Monday during a ceremony at City Hall attended by family and colleagues. Cook, who started as a police dispatcher in 2003 before becoming a patrol officer a year later, comes from a family of police officers. His father is retired Attleboro detective Timothy Cook Sr. and his brother Timothy Jr. is the deputy police chief.
Learn about two Mansfield patriots
The Mansfield Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is taking part in “America250,” an effort to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. It began in 2020 and will continue to 2027. As part of “America250,” the Mansfield DAR will be hosting a special event beginning at 2:30 p.m. June 12 to honor John Hall Sr., the ancestor of a founding member of the Mansfield DAR, and his son, John Hall Jr., both Mansfield patriots from the Revolutionary War. The event will take place at the Hall Family Cemetery in Norton. RSVP by contacting dar.catmccahill@gmail.com. Also as part of efforts to observe “America250,” members of the Mansfield DAR have been placing markers, flags and wreaths on the graves of Revolutionary War soldiers to honor them, and the group would like to thank Estell Flett, veteran services director in Norton, for her help in this effort.
Swim, run or walk Against the Tide
Swim, run or walk at the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition’s annual Against the Tide event, returning for its 30th year on June 18. Events include a one-mile competitive and recreational swims, a half-mile recreational swim, 5K and 10K runs and a three-mile walk. It all takes place at Hopkinton State Park, 164 Cedar St., Hopkinton. The same events will also be available virtually beginning June 11. Both virtual and in-person events come with a registration fee of $40 for an individual and $100 for a family of up to five members. All participants will be given T-shirts and the top runners and swimmers at the in-person events will earn prizes. There will be a second Against the Tide event on August 13 at Brewster State Park, with virtual events from Aug. 6 to 13. For more information or to register for both the June and August events, go to mbcc.org/swim or call 617-376-6222 for more information.