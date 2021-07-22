Patriots player hosts backpack giveaway
New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers is personally working to make the back-to-school experience easier. On Friday, he will be hosting a backpack giveaway at the Berkshire Partners Blue Hill Boys and Girls Club in Dorchester. Meyers will distribute the backpacks to children in attendance.
Mass Humanities offering grants
Charitable organizations took quite a hit during the pandemic, and Mass Humanities is looking to help. With funding from the American Rescue Plan, grants will be provided to Massachusetts organizations that were hurt by the coronavirus. The “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP)” grants will provide up to $20,000 toward helping eligible non-profit organizations and tribal entities. If your group falls under that category and wants to receive help from Mass Humanities, apply for a grant before the deadline of Aug. 4. Awards will be made by mid-September. More info: https://masshumanities.org/sharp/.
Blood donations needed
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage across the country. Blood and platelet donors are needed now to help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products through the summer. As a thank you, donors who give through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). Make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. The following drives are being held in the area:
Foxboro -- Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 58 Carpenter St.
Franklin -- Tuesday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road.
Plainville -- Wednesday, July 28, 1 to 6 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington St. (Route 1).
Mansfield -- Friday, July 30, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holiday Inn/Main Building, 31 Hampshire St.
Norton -- Friday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Norton Media Center, 184 West Main St.
