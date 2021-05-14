North resident honored for police work
Pawtucket Detective Justin Gould, a resident of North Attleboro, and colleagues received several awards during a recent ceremony for solving major crimes in the Rhode Island city. Among the awards are commendations for identifying a suspect in an October 2020 homicide and for arresting a suspect in a January 2020 homicide. He and other officers were also recognized for arrests in connection with a series of armed carjackings and robberies in January 2020, a fatal shooting stemming from a road rage incident in October 2020 and a violent domestic incident in October 2020. Gould is the son of retired North Attleboro Police Chief Michael Gould.
Interviewing tips offered
Mansfield Public Library is holding a program on job and college interview tips for area graduating seniors from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. The free, virtual workshop will be led by Gary Gekow, an employment specialist/career coach with 30 years of experience who works with companies. Register for the Zoom session at www.mansfieldlibraryma.com/events.
Garden talks at Capron Park
Master Gardener Kathi Gariepy is giving informal presentations from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturdays, May 15 and June 5, at Capron Park in Attleboro, next to the rock garden. “Right Tree, Right Place” is this Saturday’s topic. You can learn what trees and shrubs grow best here and why, and how to plant them. Discover the importance of native trees and shrubs for birds, bees and butterflies and your yard. “Flowers from February to November” is the topic for June 5.
Rehoboth Lions fundraiser
Rehoboth Anawan Lions are hosting a View the Preakness Race fundraiser for eye research at 4 p.m., Saturday at Dublin Rose Irish Pub, Seekonk. There will be a family-style menu and raffles. Tickets are $20. Call Nadene Martin, 508-822-4146, or Kathy Amaral, 508-208-9748.
Sun Chronicle writing contest
This has been a school year like no other. As it ends, we invite high school students to enter our writing competition. Write an essay of 400 words or less describing what life during the past year has been like for you. The editorial board will select four for publication in an upcoming print Weekend Edition, and those selected for print will receive a $50 prize. Other honorable mentions will appear online. Include your name, age, high school and grade, city or town, and a phone number and email your essays to jzandan@thesunchronicle.com. Please put High School Student Essay Competition in the subject line. The deadline for entries is Sunday.
